At long last, Henry McMaster is South Carolina's governor
Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, in his office with his bull dog Boots, may become the 117th Governor of South Carolina if Governor Nikki Haley is confirmed by the U.S. Senate for her new position under Donald Trump Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Columbia. Grace Beahm/Staff Following Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation Tuesday, McMaster automatically ascended to the state's highest elected office, in accordance with state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Mon
|Bad Boy
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC