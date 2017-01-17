Angel network pumped $4 million into startups across the Southeast in 2016
VentureSouth, an angel network that started in Greenville, S.C., and has since expanded into the Charlotte market, invested more than $4 million in startups across the Southeast in 2016, a figure that's up 15% from 2015.
