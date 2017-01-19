3 South Carolinians killed, 2 injured...

3 South Carolinians killed, 2 injured in pursuit on I-85 in Jackson County

Three people were killed and two injured while eluding a pursuit by a Banks County Sheriff's deputy late Wednesday. Three South Carolina residents were killed Wednesday evening and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 85 in Jackson County when they attempted to elude a Banks County sheriff's deputy trying to stop their vehicle, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

