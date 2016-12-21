Wreaths Across America Day: remember, honor and teach
Volunteers unload boxed wreaths, and reload empty boxes during Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery Dec. 17. Sixty-four trucks transported approximately 250,000 wreaths from Maine to Virginia, according to Don Stowell, one of 64 "truck captains." Retired Air Force Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC