Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 free concerts in Greenville
The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will perform two concerts in Greenville as part of the choir's six-month U.S. tour. The concert show, titled "Oh, What Love," will be performed at Abundant Life Baptist Church at 630 Farrs Bridge Road on Dec. 21 and at GFN Church at 1201 Haywood Road on Jan. 3. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Tue
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC