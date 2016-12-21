Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 ...

Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 free concerts in Greenville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will perform two concerts in Greenville as part of the choir's six-month U.S. tour. The concert show, titled "Oh, What Love," will be performed at Abundant Life Baptist Church at 630 Farrs Bridge Road on Dec. 21 and at GFN Church at 1201 Haywood Road on Jan. 3. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Tue Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Tue Wontgetfooledagain 59
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 4
News City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ... Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC