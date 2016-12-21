Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 free concerts in Greenville

The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will perform two concerts in Greenville as part of the choir's six-month U.S. tour. The concert show, titled "Oh, What Love," will be performed at Abundant Life Baptist Church at 630 Farrs Bridge Road on Dec. 21 and at GFN Church at 1201 Haywood Road on Jan. 3. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.

