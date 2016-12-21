Thousands gather to lay wreaths, remember nation's fallen with Wreaths Across America
Thousands of people descended on Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 17. It's a coordinated mission - headstones at the cemetery are covered with seasonal green remembrance wreaths - symbolic of the day's all-encompassing purpose to "remember, honor and teach" the contributions and sacrifices made by the men and women whose names are engraved on the headstones. The day struck a more somber chord for members of the Brown family, some of whom traveled from Greenville, S.C. and Charlottesville, Va., to participate.
