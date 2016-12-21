RCC grad builds lifelong career as machinist - 2:34 pm updated:
Celeste McCain is a machinist for GE Power Services in Greenville, South Carolina, the largest gas turbine manufacturing plant with the most powerful off-grid gas turbine validation facility in the world. She's only been there for three months, but she knows that she'll be working for this company until she retires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC