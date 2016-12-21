Kaspersky Lab's North American Channe...

Kaspersky Lab's North American Channel Chief Bois Leaves Security Vendor

Kaspersky Lab North American Channel Chief Leslie Bois has left the company as the endpoint security vendor looks to position itself for the next-generation market, CRN has learned. Bois, who had served as vice president of channel sales for North America, recently left the Moscow-based security vendor to take a new role at a startup.

