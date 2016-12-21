Kaspersky Lab's North American Channel Chief Bois Leaves Security Vendor
Kaspersky Lab North American Channel Chief Leslie Bois has left the company as the endpoint security vendor looks to position itself for the next-generation market, CRN has learned. Bois, who had served as vice president of channel sales for North America, recently left the Moscow-based security vendor to take a new role at a startup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Tue
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC