Investigators searching for missing G...

Investigators searching for missing Greenville teen with autism

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WMBF

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office took bloodhounds out around Highway 129 N and the Cherrydale area to search for Deisley, but they were not able to locate the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Tue Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Tue Wontgetfooledagain 59
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 4
News City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ... Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC