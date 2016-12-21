In an Exhibition for the Ears as Well as the Eyes, the State Museum Commemorates the Great War

Although the phrase "war to end all war" is most often associated with Woodrow Wilson, who came to believe that America's entry into World War I on the side of the Allied powers would help bring about a new age of human freedom, it was actually the British author H.G. Wells who first used those particular words to justify his country's stand against German militarism. Given the tragic reality of a second worldwide conflict only 20 years after the first and the many armed struggles between countries ever since, it is safe to assume that both Wells and Wilson were overly optimistic about what an Allied victory might achieve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.