Henrico firm buys office towers in South Carolina

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC, a Henrico County-based real estate investment management firm, announced Wednesday that it has acquired a pair of office towers in downtown Greenville, S.C. The buildings - One Liberty Square and Two Liberty Square - are in the heart of Greenville's revitalized business district. They total 445,612 square feet and are 81 percent occupied.

