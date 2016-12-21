Henrico firm buys office towers in So...

Henrico firm buys office towers in South Carolina

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Powhatan Today

Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC, a Henrico County-based real estate investment management firm, announced Wednesday that it has acquired a pair of office towers in downtown Greenville, S.C. The buildings - One Liberty Square and Two Liberty Square - are in the heart of Greenville's revitalized business district. They total 445,612 square feet and are 81 percent occupied.

