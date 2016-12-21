Greenville man leads MVPD on 8-mile c...

Greenville man leads MVPD on 8-mile chase

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

A motorcyclist led Maggie Valley Police officers on a chase that took them all the way to Waynesville on Tuesday. Officer Michael Elkins saw that David Douglass, 18, of Greenville, South Carolina, did not have proper registration tags on his motorcycle and that his rear brake light was out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Dec 20 Wontgetfooledagain 59
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 4
News City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ... Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,863 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC