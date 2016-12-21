Greenville man leads MVPD on 8-mile chase
A motorcyclist led Maggie Valley Police officers on a chase that took them all the way to Waynesville on Tuesday. Officer Michael Elkins saw that David Douglass, 18, of Greenville, South Carolina, did not have proper registration tags on his motorcycle and that his rear brake light was out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC