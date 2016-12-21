Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing father and two young children

The mother of the missing children told deputies that her two small children and their father were last seen at a residence on Tall Oaks Drive in Greenville around 5:40 a.m. The missing father is 43-year-old William Lee Griffin II. The missing children are 6-year-old Syeira Yanice Lewis and 4-month-old Sa-nya Yurria Griffin.

