Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing father and two young children

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WMBF

The mother of the missing children told deputies that her two small children and their father were last seen at a residence on Tall Oaks Drive in Greenville around 5:40 a.m. The missing father is 43-year-old William Lee Griffin II. The missing children are 6-year-old Syeira Yanice Lewis and 4-month-old Sa-nya Yurria Griffin.

