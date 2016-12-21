Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing father and two young children
The mother of the missing children told deputies that her two small children and their father were last seen at a residence on Tall Oaks Drive in Greenville around 5:40 a.m. The missing father is 43-year-old William Lee Griffin II. The missing children are 6-year-old Syeira Yanice Lewis and 4-month-old Sa-nya Yurria Griffin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Tue
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC