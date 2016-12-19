Ex-Lawmaker Keeps Influential Infrast...

Ex-Lawmaker Keeps Influential Infrastructure Gig

Monday Dec 19 Read more: FITSNews

Taxpayers who thought they were finally rid of one of the more fiscally reckless Republican leaders in the S.C. General Assembly should think again Former S.C. Rep. Chip Limehouse - whose personal life has been all over the news this year - has retained his seat on the powerful S.C. State Transportation Infrastructure Bank , a glorified slush fund that has contributed mightily to the ongoing mis-prioritization of highway resources in the Palmetto State. Technically Limehouse lost his seat to new S.C. House majority leader Gary Simrill - but he was awarded another seat belonging to a politically-connected Greenville, S.C. developer whose term was expiring.

