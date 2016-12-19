Ex-Lawmaker Keeps Influential Infrastructure Gig
Taxpayers who thought they were finally rid of one of the more fiscally reckless Republican leaders in the S.C. General Assembly should think again Former S.C. Rep. Chip Limehouse - whose personal life has been all over the news this year - has retained his seat on the powerful S.C. State Transportation Infrastructure Bank , a glorified slush fund that has contributed mightily to the ongoing mis-prioritization of highway resources in the Palmetto State. Technically Limehouse lost his seat to new S.C. House majority leader Gary Simrill - but he was awarded another seat belonging to a politically-connected Greenville, S.C. developer whose term was expiring.
