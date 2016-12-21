Best of South Carolina Music 2016
For a music editor, compiling a year-end albums list is the ultimate act of letting go. In assembling Free Times ' annual Best of South Carolina Music rankings, I step back to become just one more voice among the paper's regular music staff, along with dozens of other journalists, scene leaders, venue owners and other hard-working members of the state's music community .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Tue
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec 2
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC