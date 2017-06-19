Eighteen neglected dogs rescued in Greenville,Pa
Authorities were called to the home on Liniger Road to check on the welfare of the woman who lives there. Inside they discovered the house and 18 dogs invested with fleas and covered in animal waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa & Paul Mussi (Dec '15)
|May '17
|Sylvia Davis
|8
|Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi...
|May '17
|heroin 4 hillbillies
|1
|Spectrum
|Mar '17
|Taryn Harris
|1
|Clark Candy Bar (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|It's a circus out there (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carbon
|4
|Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Regan
|4
|Trump for Freedom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Conservative Woma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC