Eighteen neglected dogs rescued in Gr...

Eighteen neglected dogs rescued in Greenville,Pa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Authorities were called to the home on Liniger Road to check on the welfare of the woman who lives there. Inside they discovered the house and 18 dogs invested with fleas and covered in animal waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa & Paul Mussi (Dec '15) May '17 Sylvia Davis 8
News Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi... May '17 heroin 4 hillbillies 1
Spectrum Mar '17 Taryn Harris 1
Clark Candy Bar (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News It's a circus out there (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carbon 4
News Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09) Oct '16 Daniel Regan 4
Trump for Freedom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Conservative Woma... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Greenville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,591 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC