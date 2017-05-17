Mayor, Council Ousted After Political...

Mayor, Council Ousted After Political Brawl Over Police

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Ryan Sloyer, mayor of East Greenville, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania outside the borough senior center on Election Day, May 16, 2017. He was seeking his fourth term amid a yearlong battle to create a borough police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa & Paul Mussi (Dec '15) 16 hr Sylvia Davis 8
News Suspected Carfentanil seized in Mahoning, 2 chi... May 14 heroin 4 hillbillies 1
Spectrum Mar '17 Taryn Harris 1
Clark Candy Bar (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News It's a circus out there (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carbon 4
News Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09) Oct '16 Daniel Regan 4
Trump for Freedom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Conservative Woma... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greenville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC