Greenville woman guilty in burglary

2 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

A Greenville, Pa., woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a burglary charge in connection to a June break-in at a Kinsman home. Nicole L. Priddy, 31, 815 Vernon St., appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay, who ordered Priddy undergo a pre-sentence background report compiled by the Adult Probation Department.

