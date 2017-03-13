Greenville woman guilty in burglary
A Greenville, Pa., woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a burglary charge in connection to a June break-in at a Kinsman home. Nicole L. Priddy, 31, 815 Vernon St., appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay, who ordered Priddy undergo a pre-sentence background report compiled by the Adult Probation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spectrum
|Mar 12
|Taryn Harris
|1
|Lisa & Paul Mussi (Dec '15)
|Jan '17
|Kkig
|6
|Clark Candy Bar
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|It's a circus out there
|Oct '16
|Carbon
|4
|Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Regan
|4
|Trump for Freedom (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Conservative Woma...
|1
|Camping at Riverside (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Happy Camper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC