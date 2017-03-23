Greenville native loses daughter in g...

Greenville native loses daughter in gallery shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A young woman was killed, after pushing her friends to safety, and now she's being hailed as a hero. Savannah Walker was a junior at the University of Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spectrum Mar 12 Taryn Harris 1
Lisa & Paul Mussi (Dec '15) Jan '17 Kkig 6
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News It's a circus out there Oct '16 Carbon 4
News Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09) Oct '16 Daniel Regan 4
Trump for Freedom (Apr '16) Apr '16 Conservative Woma... 1
Camping at Riverside (Apr '16) Apr '16 Happy Camper 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC