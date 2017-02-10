Special Weather Statement issued Febr...

Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 8:26PM EST expiring...

PAZ007-008-014-015-130215- Butler-Clarion-Venango-Mercer- 826 PM EST SUN FEB 12 2017 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MERCER...SOUTHERN VENANGO...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER AND CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES... At 824 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Sugarcreek to 7 miles east of Greenville. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

