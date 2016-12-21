WLU students join the fight against c...

WLU students join the fight against cancer

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

WLU physician assistant students taking part in No-Shave November include from left, Ryan Killpack of Washington, Pa; Brandon Bolduc of Weirton; Jon-Michael Brunner of Wheeling; Chad Eckard of Greenville, Pa.

Greenville, PA

