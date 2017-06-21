TOTAL Cray Valley Completes First Com...

TOTAL Cray Valley Completes First Commercial Production Run of Krasol F 3000

Wednesday Jun 21

Global liquid polybutadiene leader TOTAL Cray Valley has announced its first commercial production run of Krasol F 3000, a polyfarnesene diol, at its chemical manufacturing plant in Kralupy, Czech Republic. Krasol F 3000 is the latest addition to TCV's extensive line of Krasol- and Ricon-brand liquid polybutadiene resins.

