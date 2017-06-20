PPG Experts, Industry Partners to Highlight New Automotive Technologies at SURCAR Cannes Congress

PPG experts and technology development partners will discuss innovative coatings, adhesives and sealants technologies for the automotive industry in three presentations during the 29th SURCAR Cannes Congress, June 2930 at the Majestic Barrire Hotel in Cannes, France. On June 29, Jean-Marc Pinel, research and development director and Thierry Harm, business development manager for PPG Adhesives and Sealants, will jointly present "How adhesives and sealers address new car designs and trends" in the morning.

