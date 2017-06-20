PPG Experts, Industry Partners to Highlight New Automotive Technologies at SURCAR Cannes Congress
PPG experts and technology development partners will discuss innovative coatings, adhesives and sealants technologies for the automotive industry in three presentations during the 29th SURCAR Cannes Congress, June 2930 at the Majestic Barrire Hotel in Cannes, France. On June 29, Jean-Marc Pinel, research and development director and Thierry Harm, business development manager for PPG Adhesives and Sealants, will jointly present "How adhesives and sealers address new car designs and trends" in the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slum lords
|8 hr
|Life is better now
|3
|did you hear what shannon p did ?
|17 hr
|goodguy
|2
|Church of God Restoration - Anyone Heard of thi...
|Jun 19
|Kirche
|5
|hey
|Jun 19
|fact
|1
|Jacked up eyebrows
|Jun 16
|Inked
|7
|chris shiverdecker (Nov '11)
|May 26
|Abc123
|60
|Snooty Greenville people
|May '17
|Chikorita
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC