William Edward Hole Jr.

William Edward Hole Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

William Edward Hole Jr., age 89 of Greenville, Ohio, and son of William Edward and Dorothy Hole passed away on Feb. 18 at the Village Green. He was born July 2, 1927 in Greenville, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterinarians 8 hr People suck 11
Johnny Edwards (Jan '11) 15 hr YouRKidding 29
Excessive tanning Mar 9 monty hall 25
chris shiverdecker (Nov '11) Mar 2 Mary Elle 32
Darke Busted (Jan '12) Feb 28 Susan 133
welcome drug dealers and junkies (Sep '11) Feb 27 Scott 28
fake church people Feb 21 wanda 14
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Greenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC