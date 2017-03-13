William Edward Hole Jr.
William Edward Hole Jr., age 89 of Greenville, Ohio, and son of William Edward and Dorothy Hole passed away on Feb. 18 at the Village Green. He was born July 2, 1927 in Greenville, Ohio.
