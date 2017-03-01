Reif joins SAMC team as compliance of...

Reif joins SAMC team as compliance officer

Deborah A. Reif, MBA, CHC, CHPC, has been named compliance officer at SAMC. Deborah has more than 10 years of healthcare experience in finance, privacy and compliance.

