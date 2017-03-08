Michael Eldridge
Michael Eldridge age 49 years of West Union, Ohio died Friday, March 3, 2017. Michael was born on November 14, 1967 the son of the late Clifford and Lorrain Eldridge in Greenville, Ohio.
