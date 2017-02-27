BASF Donates $6000 of Equipment to Greenville High School in Ohio
The BASF site in Greenville, Ohio donated over $6,000 worth of lab and scientific equipment to Greenville High School. "This donation highlights BASF's commitment to science education in our local schools," said Dave Wynn, Site Manager at BASF in Greenville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris shiverdecker (Nov '11)
|Sun
|ok-doc
|30
|Veterinarians
|Fri
|Tammy Lynn
|1
|Excessive tanning
|Fri
|White chick
|3
|fake church people
|Feb 21
|wanda
|14
|Consignment stores
|Feb 21
|tina
|12
|magic tan (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|beverly
|7
|Matt Hawkey (May '15)
|Feb 20
|Agree
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC