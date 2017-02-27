BASF Donates $6000 of Equipment to Gr...

BASF Donates $6000 of Equipment to Greenville High School in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Coatings World

The BASF site in Greenville, Ohio donated over $6,000 worth of lab and scientific equipment to Greenville High School. "This donation highlights BASF's commitment to science education in our local schools," said Dave Wynn, Site Manager at BASF in Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chris shiverdecker (Nov '11) Sun ok-doc 30
Veterinarians Fri Tammy Lynn 1
Excessive tanning Fri White chick 3
fake church people Feb 21 wanda 14
Consignment stores Feb 21 tina 12
magic tan (Jan '15) Feb 21 beverly 7
Matt Hawkey (May '15) Feb 20 Agree 8
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Greenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC