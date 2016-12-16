Premier looks to affiliate with new h...

Premier looks to affiliate with new hospital

Friday Dec 16

One of the last hospitals in the Miami Valley not affiliated with a hospital group has announced a potential partnership with Premier Health, which would result in a $13 million investment.

