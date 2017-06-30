Kinston man shot, police are searching for the suspect Updated at

Kinston man shot, police are searchin...

On Saturday at approximately 5:15 pm, officers of the Kinston Police Department responded to a call of a man being shot at 403 Glenwood Avenue. The victim, Vanglee Jones Jr, 36, of Kinston was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care by a private vehicle and subsequently transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he is being treated for a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Kinston Police Department.

