Tarboro man to face trial in shooting death
A Tarboro man accused of playing a part in the shooting death of a Pitt County man last year will face trial in the case next month. Benjamin Battle III is scheduled to appear July 6 in N.C. Superior Court in Greenville in connection to the shooting death of Fu'quan Cyril Clark, 20, of Pitt County on Feb. 27, 2016, on Westover Drive in Greenville, according to a Pitt County Clerk of Court official.
