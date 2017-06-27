Sheriff's office to swear in 2 mini horses to help trauma victims
Two new deputies will start working for the Pitt County, North Carolina sheriff this week, but these new guys are not going to fit in the normal uniform. Sonnie and Gunner are two miniature horses who will help build trust between trauma victims and the sheriff's department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the biggest HO in Franklin? (Jul '10)
|Jun 19
|S2hottie
|41
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|The worst landlords
|Jun 9
|Also Curious
|2
|Food Banks
|Jun 3
|Debbie Lynn
|2
|Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Rock
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Ivemovedout
|27
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC