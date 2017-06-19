Rip currents keeping lifeguards busy with swimmer rescues at NC beaches
Emerald Isle lifeguards reported 13 rescues on Thursday alone, WITN in Greenville, N.C., reported. That brought the total for the week to 25, including one swimmer who drowned and another hospitalized in critical condition.
