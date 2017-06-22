Record shop to open downtown

Four young professionals have gone into business together and will be selling what many thought was a product of the past inside a longtime facility under new ownership in downtown Rocky Mount. Kellianne Davis, Richard Draper and Madison and Michael Keith are all partners of a new vinyl record store called Station Square Records; Wax by the Tracks, which will be located in suite 162 in Station Square at 301 S. Church St. Davis said the small store, which will occupy 465 square feet, will have a soft opening and record drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 1. Angelo's Pizza will be on hand selling pizza by the slice.

