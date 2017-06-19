RAG hosts Hanna Jubrana s art recepti...

RAG hosts Hanna Jubrana s art reception July 11

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will be the host site for an art show by Hanna Jubran in July. The show opens with a free art reception on Tuesday, July 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The show will last through July, with a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, July 25, from noon-1 p.m. Jubran received his MFA in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is currently a sculpture professor and sculpture area coordinator at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. Hanna's work addresses the concepts of time, movement, balance and space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the biggest HO in Franklin? (Jul '10) Jun 19 S2hottie 41
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jun 9 k wilson 3
The worst landlords Jun 9 Also Curious 2
Food Banks Jun 3 Debbie Lynn 2
Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10) May '17 Rock 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Apr '17 Ivemovedout 27
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC