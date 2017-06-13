New Musical an Extra Penny to Make World Premiere at Jpac
Come be part of musical theatre history with the world premiere of An Extra Penny at the Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center on July 26- August 6. An Extra Penny is packed with connections to the Carolinas. Produced by Conwell Worthington II , it is a full length musical drama told in two acts with original book and score.
