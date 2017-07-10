NC legislators side with employers, s...

NC legislators side with employers, shift burden to injured workers

Thursday Jun 29

It didn't take long for a broad coalition of organizations representing public and private employers to persuade state legislators to nullify the impact of a recent N.C. Supreme Court decision in favor of an injured worker. The state House unanimously approved a bill Thursday that was specifically crafted to counteract the high court's recent decision in a case involving a City of Greenville landscaper/laborer who was severely injured when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the city-owned truck he was driving.

