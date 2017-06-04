Man, 20, in serious condition after s...

Man, 20, in serious condition after shooting

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A 20-year-old man shot Saturday night remains in serious condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, according to a Goldsboro Police Department press release. The incident took place at 10:09 p.m. Police were called to the area of 908 E. Elm St. to a report of shots fired.

