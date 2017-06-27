InVivo Therapeutics Announces Positiv...

InVivo Therapeutics Announces Positive Motor Recovery Assessments In...

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. today announced that two patients in the INSPIRE study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold have improved from sensory incomplete AIS B spinal cord injury to motor incomplete AIS C SCI in their most recent INSPIRE assessments. These are the second and third patients in the INSPIRE study to have reached AIS C motor incomplete classification.

