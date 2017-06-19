Gang member charged in Saturday shooting on Slocumb Street
A validated gang member is facing charges after being arrested today for allegedly shooting a man at the Bees Town Grocery over the weekend, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Labar Lee Leslie Jr., 20, of 403 W. Pine St., was arrested for shooting Octavious Rhymez Thompson, 23, in the abdomen around 3 p.m. Saturday on South Slocumb Street.
