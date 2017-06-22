Faith is about how we live every day,...

Faith is about how we live every day, all the time

I was blessed this past week to be challenged and inspired by the Bible teaching of Greg Jones. Jones, a former dean of the Duke Divinity School who currently heads a leadership education center at the Divinity School, has always seemed to be speaking directly to me so that I come under strong conviction about where I'm falling short in following Jesus and giving witness to the goodness of God.

