Faith is about how we live every day, all the time
I was blessed this past week to be challenged and inspired by the Bible teaching of Greg Jones. Jones, a former dean of the Duke Divinity School who currently heads a leadership education center at the Divinity School, has always seemed to be speaking directly to me so that I come under strong conviction about where I'm falling short in following Jesus and giving witness to the goodness of God.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the biggest HO in Franklin? (Jul '10)
|Mon
|S2hottie
|41
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|The worst landlords
|Jun 9
|Also Curious
|2
|Food Banks
|Jun 3
|Debbie Lynn
|2
|Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Rock
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Ivemovedout
|27
