Eastern: MTV Teens, Felton Luncheon

Pinecrest High School couple Noah Ambrose and Brandon Caddell will be featured in an upcoming episode on June 4, 7:30 p.m., of the new MTV series "Promposal," The Pilot reported. Ambrose and Caddell began dating 16 months ago and applied for the show prior to the promposal in early April, WTVD-TV reported.

