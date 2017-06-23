Body of North Carolina man found after boat sank in river
TV in Greenville reports North Carolina Wildlife officers say 63-year-old Joseph Baker of Grifton and his son were shrimping in the river early Friday when their 19-foot boat sank near Oriental, about 150 miles southeast of Raleigh. Authorities say they found Joseph Baker's body around 11:30 a.m., around 10 hours after he disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the biggest HO in Franklin? (Jul '10)
|Jun 19
|S2hottie
|41
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|The worst landlords
|Jun 9
|Also Curious
|2
|Food Banks
|Jun 3
|Debbie Lynn
|2
|Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Rock
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Ivemovedout
|27
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC