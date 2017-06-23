Body of North Carolina man found after boat sank in river

TV in Greenville reports North Carolina Wildlife officers say 63-year-old Joseph Baker of Grifton and his son were shrimping in the river early Friday when their 19-foot boat sank near Oriental, about 150 miles southeast of Raleigh. Authorities say they found Joseph Baker's body around 11:30 a.m., around 10 hours after he disappeared.

