Bailey named VGCC director of admissions

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Spence Bailey has been named the director of admissions at Vance-Granville Community College. As part of the college's enrollment and outreach division, Bailey will lead a department that develops and maintains a student-centered process of admission, from engaging and recruiting prospective students to welcoming them to VGCC.

