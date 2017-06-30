Bailey named VGCC director of admissions
Spence Bailey has been named the director of admissions at Vance-Granville Community College. As part of the college's enrollment and outreach division, Bailey will lead a department that develops and maintains a student-centered process of admission, from engaging and recruiting prospective students to welcoming them to VGCC.
