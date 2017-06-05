Additional arrest made in Mitchell Wooten double homicide case Updated at
Members of the Kinston Police Department arrests Nicholas Xavier Edwards, 18, at 306 West Washington Ave. in Kinston. Edwards was charged with felony obstruction of justice and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond, according to a news release. At 12:02 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a person shot call in building 13 of Mitchell Wooten and found two men, Donald Girtley Jr. 18, of Goldsboro and Damone Nesbitt, 23, of Kinston, with gunshot wounds.
