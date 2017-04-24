Take a deep breath
For the first time in the 18-year history of the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report, a North Carolina city has been included among the nation's cleanest. Wilmington was one of six cities with no ozone or high particle pollution days between 2013 and 2015 while also ranking among the 25 cities with the lowest year-round particle levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Ivemovedout
|27
|Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|77
|What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|292
|Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|Christa Robertson
|74
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar '17
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC