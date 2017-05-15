Supreme Court rejects bid to revive N...

Supreme Court rejects bid to revive North Carolina voting law

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

Citizens vote on a basketball court at a recreation center serving as polling place during last year's election in Greenville, N.C., on Nov. 8. WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin of North Carolina's strict voter-identification law on Monday, rejecting a Republican bid to revive the measure struck down by a lower ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Apr 29 Ivemovedout 27
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Apr 27 John brown 77
What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11) Apr 27 John brown 292
Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11) Apr 24 Christa Robertson 74
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar '17 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC