Rock-Hill 1 hour ago 7:14 p.m.Deputies plead with parents to not leave kids, pets in hot cars
It may seem like common sense but Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff's Office says it's not uncommon for people to leave children in hot cars. "Even though your child is the most important thing in your life people still make that dumb mistake of leaving their child in their car," said Faris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|May 21
|Mike Garland
|2
|Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10)
|May 19
|Rock
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Ivemovedout
|27
|Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|77
|What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|292
|Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|Christa Robertson
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC