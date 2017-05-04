Prosecutor reviewing murder case of m...

Prosecutor reviewing murder case of man in prison 22 years

A district attorney says it is conducting another investigation into whether a North Carolina man who has spent 22 years in prison on a murder charge really committed the crime. The NAACP has fought to have Dontae Sharpe's conviction overturned for years.

