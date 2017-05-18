Patheon spends $26m to up capacity fo...

Patheon spends $26m to up capacity for liquid and freeze-dried drugs

Tuesday May 9

Patheon NV has completed a $26m-expansion of its Greenville, North Carolina manufacturing site at which it will make lyophilised pharmaceuticals. In addition to upgrading existing technologies, the Netherlands-headquartered firm added a second production suite featuring disposable equipment.

