Patheon Completes Sterile Expansion Project at Greenville, NC Manufacturing Site

Patheon N.V , a leading global provider of high-quality drug development and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors, announced that it has completed an expansion project at its Greenville, NC manufacturing site. The company invested approximately $26 million to update one of its sterile Pharmaceutical Development Services suites and to build a state-of-the-art, fully integrated sterile PDS suite which are compliant with regulatory authorities.

